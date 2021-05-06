Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,293 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $188,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.