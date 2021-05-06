Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,466 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after acquiring an additional 89,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,565. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

