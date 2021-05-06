Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $154.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,484. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

