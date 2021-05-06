Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $18.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,374.86. 28,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,624. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,213.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,936.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.91 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock worth $43,393,845 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

