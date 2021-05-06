Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $3,328,902.90 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philipp Schindler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,356.74 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.91 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,213.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,936.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

