Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,314.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,196.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,926.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

