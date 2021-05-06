Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,750.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,356.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,213.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,936.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.