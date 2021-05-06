Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has $3,000.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1,477.00.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,314.77 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,196.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,926.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

