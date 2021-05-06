AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,405. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.12. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $126.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

