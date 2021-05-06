AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,410. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.45. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

