AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 166,685 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in The Kroger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $37.70. 500,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

