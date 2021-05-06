alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

AOX opened at €14.56 ($17.13) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

