alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.70 by UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.70 ($19.65) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

AOX opened at €14.56 ($17.13) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is €14.31 and its 200 day moving average is €13.83.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

