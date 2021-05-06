alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral

Oddo Bhf cut shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF remained flat at $$18.15 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. alstria office REIT has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.15.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

