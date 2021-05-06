Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ALTA opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $781.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

