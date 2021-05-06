Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.89

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.89 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.71), with a volume of 57,444 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.10. The stock has a market cap of £37.28 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Altitude Group alerts:

In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 139,000 shares of company stock worth $4,495,000.

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.