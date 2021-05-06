Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,270.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,259.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,201.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,320.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

