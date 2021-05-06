Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,159,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 22,706,896 shares.The stock last traded at $3.08 and had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Columbus Point LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Point LLP now owns 2,435,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 397,600 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,766,000 after buying an additional 2,756,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,414,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 199,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

