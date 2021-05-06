Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,706 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.