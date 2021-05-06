Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Has $20.67 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,037,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 206,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.94. 122,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,897. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $84.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.