Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 441,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,955,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,430,000 after buying an additional 2,183,407 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 110,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,325. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

