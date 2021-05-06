Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.