American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.39 Per Share

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.97) and the highest is ($1.70). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($7.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.50) to ($6.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

AAL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 25,480,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,690,289. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

