American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,217. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
