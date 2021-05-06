American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,217. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.