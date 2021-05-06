American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Raised by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 55.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,976. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.