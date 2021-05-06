American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

