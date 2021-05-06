American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

American Financial Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.16. 299,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,262. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $126.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

