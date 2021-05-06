American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

