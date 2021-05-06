American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWR traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,597. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $84.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American States Water by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.