Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $295.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $262.26 and last traded at $261.13, with a volume of 4406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.53.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Insiders have sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

