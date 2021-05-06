AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.450-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.60 EPS.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $7.03 on Wednesday, reaching $118.82. 2,296,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,174. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $107.12.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Argus upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.67.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.