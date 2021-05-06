AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $170.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.51. 10,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

