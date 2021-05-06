Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $230.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.62.

AMGN stock opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 21.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 20.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

