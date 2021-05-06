Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $107,978.78 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $107,978.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FOLD traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,973. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,072 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $154,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139,270 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.