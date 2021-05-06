Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.10 million. On average, analysts expect Ampco-Pittsburgh to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.15. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

