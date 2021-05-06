Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 400,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

