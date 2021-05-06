Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMPE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,894 shares of company stock valued at $268,988. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

