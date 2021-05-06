Analog Century Management LP Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Analog Century Management LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Lumentum makes up 4.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,220. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.