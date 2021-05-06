Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,773. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market cap of $400.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $143,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

