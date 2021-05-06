Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.72 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

CECE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 740.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 57,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $265.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

