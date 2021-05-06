Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Infinera posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Infinera stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.51. 109,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 547,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $5,345,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Infinera by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

