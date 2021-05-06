Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report $112.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.05 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $468.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $506.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $498.71 million, with estimates ranging from $457.60 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

