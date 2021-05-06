Analysts Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Steven Madden posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,389,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

