Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 23,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $721,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,228,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

