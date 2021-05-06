Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. Clarus reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

