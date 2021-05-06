Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,262 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,806. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

