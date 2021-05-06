Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.38. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

