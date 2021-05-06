Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MediciNova in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18,840.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 455,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNOV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 398,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

