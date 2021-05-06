Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). One Stop Systems reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on OSS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 75,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,133. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

