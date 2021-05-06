Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XM. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $15,143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000.

XM stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 73,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,464. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

